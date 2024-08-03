Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,962. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

