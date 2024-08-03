Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ASC traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $19.84. 727,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,055. The company has a market capitalization of $806.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.44.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.