Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.85

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.85 and traded as low as $90.96. Arkema shares last traded at $91.36, with a volume of 3,596 shares trading hands.

Arkema Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

