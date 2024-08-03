Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $79,027,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 521,117 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $66,949,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446,647 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.