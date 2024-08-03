ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $905.02 and last traded at $905.34. Approximately 343,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,193,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $936.70.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $997.56 and its 200 day moving average is $948.64. The company has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

