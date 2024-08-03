ATB Capital Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$40.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOA. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NOA opened at C$25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.48. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.07 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

