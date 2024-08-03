Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,503. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company's stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

