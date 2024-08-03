Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $143.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $141.21 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day moving average of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,054 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $13,805,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

