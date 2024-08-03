Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.13. 937,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

