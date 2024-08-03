Atria Investments Inc Buys 115,259 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 115,259 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 5,896,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,423. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

