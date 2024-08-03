Atria Investments Inc Buys 629 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $10,395,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,160,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,103. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

