Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. 7,633,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607,828. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

