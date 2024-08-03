Atria Investments Inc Has $2.82 Million Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.25% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:INCM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

