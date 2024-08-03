Atria Investments Inc Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,753. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

