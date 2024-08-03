Atria Investments Inc Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock worth $7,261,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

STZ stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.94. 1,409,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

