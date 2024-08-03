Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMBS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.21. 836,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

