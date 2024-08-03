Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

