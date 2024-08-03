Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 6.5 %

SNPS stock traded down $34.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $505.78. 2,843,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

