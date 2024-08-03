Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,363 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 249,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $124.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

