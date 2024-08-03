Atria Investments Inc Sells 13,868 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

FIS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

