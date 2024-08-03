Atria Investments Inc Sells 186 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $944.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

