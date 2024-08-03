Atria Investments Inc Sells 717 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

