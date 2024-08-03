Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Issues Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 2,032,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,359. The company has a market cap of $786.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

