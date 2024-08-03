Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.91-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.16-$20.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.910-10.100 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $269.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.77.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.