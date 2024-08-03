AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $218.79.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AvalonBay Communities
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
