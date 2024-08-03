Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Down to $126.35

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.35, but opened at $113.74. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $116.25, with a volume of 207,598 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $20,819,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

