Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.