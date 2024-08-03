Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,266 shares traded.
Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33.
About Bahamas Petroleum
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
