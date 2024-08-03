Bakala Capital Management LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bakala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VO traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,475. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

