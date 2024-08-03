Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $621.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bally’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE BALY remained flat at $17.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 598,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,440. The firm has a market cap of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.10. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

