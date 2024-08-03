Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

