Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Announces Earnings Results

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,403. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

