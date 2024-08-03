BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.08.

TSE:BCE opened at C$47.60 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$45.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.39. The firm has a market cap of C$43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

