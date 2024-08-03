Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

BECN stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after acquiring an additional 314,102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

