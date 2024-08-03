Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $284.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $761,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after acquiring an additional 788,735 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $173,692,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,347,000 after acquiring an additional 383,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

