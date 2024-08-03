Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

