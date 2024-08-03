BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,942. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $476.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

