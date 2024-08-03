BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6 %

BNTX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.