BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Shares Down 12.6%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

BioNxt Solutions Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

