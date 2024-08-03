Bitcoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $317.93 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $358.59 or 0.00593112 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.08 billion and $317.93 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,459.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037223 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00069705 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,742,041 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.