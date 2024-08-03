BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
MUA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 115,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.94.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
