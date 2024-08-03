BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 202,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,652. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.