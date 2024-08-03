BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MVF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 108,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,122. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

