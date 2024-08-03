BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.