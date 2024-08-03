BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MPA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 33,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

