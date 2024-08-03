BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 166,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

