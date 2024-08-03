BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of BUI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 40,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,737. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

