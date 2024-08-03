BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of BUI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 40,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,737. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.