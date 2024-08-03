Block (NYSE:SQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Block had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Block Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,898,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

