Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

BPMC stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

