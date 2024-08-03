BMO Capital Markets Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 8.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total transaction of C$114,143.04. Insiders sold 201,900 shares of company stock worth $1,202,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
